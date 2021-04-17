Linton Road Bridge to be closed starting April 20; drivers urged to prepare for detour

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Officials in Bossier Parish are reminding drivers that a major bridge will be closing soon due to a $5 million replacement project that is set to begin on Tuesday, April 20.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the Linton Road Bridge will be completely closed while crews remove and replace the bridge over the Black Bayou Reservoir.

Sonja Bailes with the Bossier Parish School Board is suggesting parents in Benton plan for extra time on the morning drive to school and even practice the alternate route before the closure begins.

DOTD crews will also build a new retaining wall. The project will also include new drainage structures, asphalt base and pavement, and roadway striping.

Traffic will be detoured north on LA Hwy 3-Benton Rd. to LA Hwy 162 to Linton Cutoff Rd. and back to Linton Rd.

Due to the location of Benton Elementary School, traffic patterns will be closely monitored to determine any necessary timing adjustments to the traffic signal at the intersection of LA 162 and LA 3.

The project is expected to be complete by early Summer 2022.