LSP, DOTD on scene of 18-wheeler crash in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana state police along with DOTD workers are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler that has shut down the northbound lanes of I-49.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, just after 10 a.m. an 18-wheeler traveling on I-49 south of Cypress left the road on the right side, traveled down an embankment for several hundred yards, and then hit several trees in the woods.

Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

Two people were taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries

Traffic is being rerouted at the 119 Cloutierville-Derry Exit over to La. Hwy 1 North to La. Hwy 120 West at Cypress to I-49 northbound.

NPSO says the lanes are expected to be closed 4-6 hours while crews remove the truck involved in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation as crews work to cleans the roads.