LSP, DOTD on scene of 18-wheeler crash in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana state police along with DOTD workers are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler that has shut down the northbound lanes of I-49.
According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, just after 10 a.m. an 18-wheeler traveling on I-49 south of Cypress left the road on the right side, traveled down an embankment for several hundred yards, and then hit several trees in the woods.
Two people were taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries
Traffic is being rerouted at the 119 Cloutierville-Derry Exit over to La. Hwy 1 North to La. Hwy 120 West at Cypress to I-49 northbound.
NPSO says the lanes are expected to be closed 4-6 hours while crews remove the truck involved in the crash.
This crash remains under investigation as crews work to cleans the roads.
