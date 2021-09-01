Major accident closes Arthur Ray Teague Parkway northbound near McDade Street

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department and the Louisiana State Police are working a major accident on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway that has the northbound lanes closed.

Bossier City Police say that the accident happened on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway northbound just north of McDade Street. Northbound traffic is being diverted to McDade Street and can then use Barksdale Boulevard or Airline Drive. This road is expected to stay closed until sometime midday.

The southbound lanes of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway are still open.