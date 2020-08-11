Major accident closes eastbound lanes of I-220 on Cross Lake Bridge

UPDATE – The right lane has opened back up as crews remove the vehicles from the bridge.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police and Shreveport fire EMTs are at the scene of a major accident involving four vehicles on the Cross Lake Bridge.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the east-bound lane of Interstate-220 near the Lakeshore Drive exits.

The accident involved two sedans, a Honda Civic and a Cadillac CRT, a Chevy Tahoe SUV and a delivery truck.

The eastbound lanes of the bridge remain closed until the accident can be cleaned up.

