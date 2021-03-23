Major bridge to shut down in Bossier Parish, $5M replacement project to kick off in April

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A major bridge will be soon be closing due to a $5 million replacement project that is set to begin next month in Bossier Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, on Tuesday, April 20 the Linton Rd. Bridge will be completely closed while crews remove and replace the bridge over the Black Bayou Reservoir.

DOTD crews will also build a new retaining wall. The project will also include new drainage structures, asphalt base and pavement, and roadway striping.

Traffic will be detoured north on LA Hwy 3-Benton Rd. to LA Hwy 162 to Linton Cutoff Rd. and back to Linton Rd.

Due to the location of Benton Elementary School, traffic patterns will be closely monitored to determine any necessary timing adjustments to the traffic signal at the intersection of LA 162 and LA 3.

DOTD and the Bossier Parish Police Jury will also take appropriate measures to alleviate congestion as much as possible during peak travel times.

The project is expected to be complete by early Summer 2022.