Major crashes shut down parts of I-20 E in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two major wrecks have shut down parts of Interstate 20 in Shreveport.

The first happened just before 7 p.m. at Hearne Avenue (Exit 16A). The second happened around 7 p.m. just past Jewella Avenue and appears to involve at least two vehicles.

There on no confirmed details yet on how many vehicles were involved in each crash whether there were any serious injuries. According to emergency dispatch records. Shreveport police, fire, and EMS units are on both scenes, which

Traffic is backing up from both wrecks and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.