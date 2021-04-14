Major crash shuts down I-20 eastbound near Industrial Dr. in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A major crash involving two 18-wheelers has shut down Interstate 20 eastbound near Industrial Dr. in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, Wednesday morning I-20 was closed at the Cyber Innovation Center following the accident. All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Industrial Dr.

I-20 East is closed at I-220 (in Bossier) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Industrial Drive. Congestion has reached Airline Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) April 14, 2021



The closure is expected to last several hours while the vehicles and debris are cleared from the roadway.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are assisting BCPD with the crash.