Major road in Bossier City to close for 5 months

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will need to find an alternate route if you travel on a major roadway in Bossier City.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 14 Hamilton Rd. between Cox and Green Streets will be closed to all traffic, both vehicular and pedestrian, because Kansas City Southern is replacing the railroad overpass.

Hamilton Rd. between Barksdale Blvd., US Hwy 71, and East Texas St., US Hwy 80, will also be shut down to all thru traffic starting Thursday, Jan. 14.

Traffic control signs will be in place.

The estimated completion date is June 2021.