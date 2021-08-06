Major road projects in Bossier Parish to kick-off on Monday, August 16

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Work on major road projects in Bossier Parish will be kicking off this month, according to the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Among the projects, repairs will begin Monday, August 16 on more than 30 asphalt roads damaged during the historic flood of 2016, funded by $30-plus million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Assistant Parish Engineer Eric Hudson says clearing and grubbing are scheduled to begin Monday, August 16 on the Swan Lake Road extension to Crouch Road, the north-south corridor project designed to relieve traffic on some of the parish’s busiest highways.

“We’re informing landowners along that route that work is about to begin,” Hudson told jury members Wednesday.

Work on the parish asphalt roads will be divided into five Task Orders. First on the Task Order list for repair are Whispering Pines, Pine Cone, Cane Bend, Welch Road, Mayflower Road, Lucky Lane, and Rolling Meadow. Also, Sistrunk Lane, Rye Circle, Coastal Dr., Oaklawn Dr., and Timber Ridge Dr. Hudson says bids to repair another group of roads under Task Order number two will be opened by the end of the month.

Parish Engineer Butch Ford says the road projects to be completed with FEMA money will include some milling and overlay, while others will have to be reconstructed.

“There are some asphalt roads that were severely damaged by the floods,” said Ford.