Major roadway in Bossier Parish closes tonight for construction project

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A major roadway in Bossier Parish is shutting down tonight and it may impact your commute.

According to DOTD, starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 the northbound lanes of Swan Lake Rd. will be closed at Interstate-220.

This road closure, which only affects the northbound direction, will last until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The work is associated with the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s ongoing construction project to widen Swan Lake Rd.

DOTD officials said you can use I-220 eastbound to Swan Lake Rd. as an alternate route.

For more information visit www.511la.org or www.dotd.la.gov.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.