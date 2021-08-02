Military convoys may impact your commute in LA, AR

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) — You can expect delays this week if you travel on several interstates and highways in Louisiana and Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas National Guard, from Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 6, AANG’s 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and supporting units will be traveling inside heavy, slow-moving vehicles on I-49, I-30, and I-40 as they make their way back home to Arkansas.

The military convoys will also use several two-lane highways to armories around the state.

Arkansas National Guard’s Public Affairs Officer Lt. Col Brian Mason said, “We’re alerting the public in advance because we want to avoid potential mishaps as these heavy trucks, equipment and Soldiers make their way back to their homes. We encourage the public to plan accordingly and allow extra time in their travels, especially if those travels include traveling on I-30, I-40, I-49, and through construction zones.”

The soldiers were in Fort Polk, Louisiana participating in a major combat training exercise from July 7 through Aug. 3 at the Joint Readiness Training Center.