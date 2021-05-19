Natchitoches streets to close due to Jazz Festival, Farmers Market

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several streets will be closed in Natchitoches this weekend due to the Jazz & R&B Festival and Farmers Market.

According to the City of Natchitoches, starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, May 22 there will be no parking or vehicle traffic on Front St. between Church and St. Denis Streets. St. Denis and Church Streets will remain open to vehicle traffic throughout the day.

Front St. will also be closed between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22 from Touline St. to Church St. from due to the Farmers Market.

A complete schedule of events for the Natchitoches Jazz & R&B Festival can be found at www.natchjazzfest.com.