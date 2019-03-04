NET RMA Announces work on I-20 bridge & I-20 lane closure

(Tyler, TX) – Drivers who plan on using I-20 east bound at the intersection of I-20 and Toll 49 will experience a lane closure.  

Closures will start 9AM through 4PM on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday from 9AM to 1PM.

The location of the activities is on eastbound I-20 at the intersection of Toll 49. Traffic is being rerouted on the outer eastbound lane.

The NET RMA is having work performed on a bridge due to a realignment issued caused by a crash in July.

Drivers should watch for message boards and drive safely as they pass through the area.

