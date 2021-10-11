No small pothole: Giant sinkhole forms under Texarkana street

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning drivers of a massive sinkhole under a busy Texarkana street.

According to Texarkana police, traffic has been down to one lane at West 7th and Pine Street since Friday.

Police say the sinkhole might not look like much from above but the hole underneath covers two lanes of traffic and can swallow a car.

Police are warning drivers of a massive sinkhole under a busy Texarkana street. (Source: Donald Britton KTAL/KMSS)

The steet department and TxDOT have been notified, but police say the sinkhole is probably going to be an issue for the next few days until they can get it fixed.