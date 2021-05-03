NPSO & DOTD: I-49 temporarily closes as crews clear debris from early-morning tractor-trailer fire

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic on Interstate-49 in Natchitoches Parish is being diverted to Louisiana Highway 6 over to Louisiana Highway 1, as I-49 is closed from Milepost 138 to Milepost 148, as crews clean up debris from an early-morning tractor-trailer accident, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and the DOTD.
According to the Natchitoches Police Department, just after 5 a.m. Monday, NPSO deputies and Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to the 18- wheeler fire on I-49 north of Natchitoches. Police say there were no injuries.
The 18-wheeler caught fire and emergency crews are attempting to remove the burned 18-wheeler trailer off the highway, according to the NPSO.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.