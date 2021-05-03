NPSO & DOTD: I-49 temporarily closes as crews clear debris from early-morning tractor-trailer fire

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic on Interstate-49 in Natchitoches Parish is being diverted to Louisiana Highway 6 over to Louisiana Highway 1, as I-49 is closed from Milepost 138 to Milepost 148, as crews clean up debris from an early-morning tractor-trailer accident, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and the DOTD.





According to the Natchitoches Police Department, just after 5 a.m. Monday, NPSO deputies and Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to the 18- wheeler fire on I-49 north of Natchitoches. Police say there were no injuries.

The 18-wheeler caught fire and emergency crews are attempting to remove the burned 18-wheeler trailer off the highway, according to the NPSO.