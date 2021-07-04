NPSO & DOTD respond to road-shoulder cave-in on Highway 120 near Marthaville

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a road-shoulder cave in on Louisiana Highway 120 in the Marthaville area, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office.

Side view of road cave-in on shoulder of left lane on LA Hwy 120

Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, NPSO deputies responded to reports of the cave-in, which is located on the left side of the road in the 10808 block of Highway 120, approximately 1/2 mile west of the Marthaville School.

Officials from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are heading to the scene to access the damage and find a solution.

People driving through the area are advised to drive very carefully, avoid distractions and pay attention to the roadway.