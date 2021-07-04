NPSO & DOTD respond to road-shoulder cave-in on Highway 120 near Marthaville

(Photo courtesy Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a road-shoulder cave in on Louisiana Highway 120 in the Marthaville area, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office.

Side view of road cave-in on shoulder of left lane on LA Hwy 120

Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, NPSO deputies responded to reports of the cave-in, which is located on the left side of the road in the 10808 block of Highway 120, approximately 1/2 mile west of the Marthaville School.

Officials from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are heading to the scene to access the damage and find a solution.

People driving through the area are advised to drive very carefully, avoid distractions and pay attention to the roadway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

