NPSO: Hwy 6 blocked due to jack-knifed 18-wheeler in Natchitoches Parish

Traffic Alerts

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a jack-knifed eighteen-wheeler on La. Hwy 6 West near the Mount Olive Church Road just east of Hagewood, according to NPSO. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a jack-knifed eighteen-wheeler on La. Hwy 6 West near the Mount Olive Church Road just east of Hagewood.

Both lanes of La. Hwy 6 are blocked, according to NPSO.

Deputies say icy road conditions are poor throughout the parish. Deputies have responded to several calls for service today involving vehicles off the roadway.

The sheriff’s office is asking people not to travel Monday evening as temperatures are expected to deep in single digits. It’s a plea the LA DOTD and Louisiana State Police have also issued, urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Bridges and overpasses across the state are the first to accumulate ice and can cause dangerous situations. Over the past two days, the LSP says troopers have investigated nearly 150 crashes. 

Frigid temperatures are keeping the mix of snow and ice that blanketed the region overnight from melting away and forecasts indicate it is only going to get colder before another round of snow and ice arrive later this week.

