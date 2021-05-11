NPSO: New York man traveling to Shreveport gets stuck on flooded road near Natchitoches

Natchitoches Parish deputies were called to LA HWY 478 and assisted a New York man who was traveling to Shreveport and got stuck in a flooded section of the road after the high water caused his car to stall out. (Photo: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Deputies are warning drivers to be avoid flooded roads after a New York man got stuck on a highway in Natchitoches Parish Tuesday evening.

According to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man traveling from New York to Shreveport drove through a flooded section on Louisiana Highway 478 around 8:00 p.m. and the high water caused his car to stall out.

NPSO Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #4 and a local wrecker service showed up to the scene to help the stranded driver.

No injuries have been reported. Deputies say the car was towed while the driver was taken by deputies to a Natchitoches hotel.