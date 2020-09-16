NPSO: Power lines down after morning 18-wheeler/pickup truck crash on US 71

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An 18-wheeler is overturned and a pickup truck is damaged after a two-vehicle crash on US 71 Highway just north of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s North Sub-Station in Campti, La.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred just after 8 a.m. Wednesday. The 18-wheeler was carrying wood chips, which now are strewn near the shoulder of the road, and utility powerlines are down.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Campti Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and Louisiana State Police are at the scene now, and agents from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have been called in to help.

Only minor, non-life-threatening injuries are report.

The NPSO warns motorists traveling through the area to drive with caution.

