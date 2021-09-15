Oil spill forces closure of parts of Highway 1 from Mooringsport to Blanchard

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southbound lanes from Mooringsport to Blanchard and northbound lanes from Blanchard are closed, after an 18-wheeler spilled around 300 gallons of oil early Wednesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.

Caddo deputies responded to a call just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday reporting that fuel truck going south of Highway 169. Deputies stopped the 18-wheeler at LA-538 and North Market Street.

CPSO Sgt. E.J. Parker said the leak started at Croom Street in Mooringsport on Louisiana Highway 538 after the landing gear of the truck was clipped at the train tracks. No train was involved.

The State Highway Department is on the way to the scene. The oil company involved is also bringing sand to help with the clean-up.

