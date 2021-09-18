One lane of I-220 East on Red River Bridge CLOSED due to accident

One lane of I-220 eastbound on the Red River Bridge is shut down while repairs are being made to a mobile home that lost its axles. (Photos courtesy Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A single wide mobile home lost its axles while being transported eastbound on I-220, forcing the closure of one eastbound lane on the Red River Bridge.

The lane closure is expected to be closed for a few hours while the trailer is being repaired on the Interstate.

Drivers are asked to drive carefully and be mindful of deputies and DOTD crews at the scene.

