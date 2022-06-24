SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police and other first responders are on the scene of a big rig hauling lumber that overturned on Interstate 220, leaving its driver trapped.





It happened just before 1 p.m. on I220 eastbound.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, multiple fire crews are on the scene working to extract the driver from the vehicle. The interstate will be closed from S.Lakeshore Drive to Lakeshore Drive as deputies wait for Life Air Rescue to arrive.

Traffic is being diverted off of I-220 at the Hilry Huckabee exit.