CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hwy. 169 is shut down in both directions from Providence Rd. to Dance Dr. as crews work to clean up a wreck on Wednesday, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an 18-wheeler that rolled over on Hwy. 169 near Jackie Ray Lane.

According to CPSO Lt. Matt Cowden, the 18-wheeler was traveling southbound when its right rear tractor tires went off the road. The driver attempted to redirect the rig but the vehicle slid into the ditch and rolled over. Lt. Cowden said the driver appears to be okay and did not need to go to the hospital for medical attention.

A 3-mile section of the highway will remain closed until the big rig is removed from the scene.