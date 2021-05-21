Overturned log truck shuts down highway in Natchitoches Parish

Deputies in Natchitoches Parish are redirecting traffic after a loaded log truck overturned on a highway Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at 5:00 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 3163 neat US 71, which is just north of Campti.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says there are no injuries and the road is partially blocked. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development DOTD and Louisiana State Police are also on the scene of the crash.

NPSO is asking if anyone is traveling through the area, drive carefully, pay attention to the roadway, and avoid distractions.