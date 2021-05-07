Parts of E. Kings Hwy to be closed Saturday due to water force main repair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Department of Water Service will be dumping sewage into the Red River while they work to fix a major sewer main this weekend, and the repair may cause delays in traffic.

According to the City of Shreveport, crews will begin repairing one of the largest sewer force mains in the city on Saturday, May 8. The urgent repairs are expected to last 12 to 24 hours.

The southbound lanes of East Kings Highway from East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop to the 7800

block of East Kings Highway will be closed due to the sewage main repair. The northbound lanes of East Kings Highway will remain open.

Officials say the force main is leaking, and any further degradation could result in a significant and uncontrolled sewage release. In an effort to prevent a greater impact on the surrounding area, a temporary diversion of sewage at the Stoner Lift Station will be made into the Red River, allowing the City to make a timely repair.

The City of Shreveport says these issues and worked out an approved path with the local DEQ permits office.

The Red River is currently flowing at a high level, close to flood stage. The public boat launch near

the discharge point is closed. Little to no boat traffic is anticipated in the area.

City environmental staff will be monitoring water quality in the river near and downstream of the

discharge point. In the event of an emergency or elevated concerns, please contact the City’s

Emergency Dispatch Line at 318-673-7600.