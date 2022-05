HALLSVILLE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to find an alternate route Tuesday evening as I-20 will be shut down for several hours for bridge work.

According to the sheriff’s office, TxDOT will be shutting down I-20 in Hallsville from FM 450 to SL 281 for construction on the Lansing Switch Bridge. The closure will last from 7 p.m. on Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are asked to use US Hwy 80 or FM 968 as a detour.