SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are warning drivers of possible delays Wednesday afternoon when one of four American Freedom convoys rolls through on their way to Washington, D.C.

According to police, the truckers are expected to arrive in Shreveport around 4 p.m., coming through on I-220 from I49. The convoy is expected to slow to the minimum posted speed limit of 40 mph.

Traffic delays are expected.

Police say if the convoy is larger than expected, they will close I-220 from the Lakeshore drive exit to the Red River Bridge. The closure will last 30 to 45 minutes.

Before arriving in Shreveport, the convoy is expected to make a stop at the Circle J Cowboy Church in Texarkana, Arkansas around 2 p.m., according to the American Freedom Convoy Facebook page. The church is asking for people to bring donations to give to the truckers.

Convoy organizers say the truckers’ mission is to restore freedoms, civil liberties and bring an end to unconstitutional mandates according to the convoy’s organizers.