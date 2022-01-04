Portion of E 70th closed after a garbage truck strikes buildings, utility poles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of East 70th is closed after a city garbage truck lost control Tuesday morning and crashed into multiple buildings, vehicles, and utility poles.

The truck came to rest by an abandoned building near the intersection of E. 70th and Line Ave around 11 a.m.

According to police, a witness said that the truck appeared to be trying to avoid the buildings but seemed to lose the ability to brake or steer.

An abandoned building seriously damaged by the garage truck Tuesday morning. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff))

An abandoned building seriously damaged by the garage truck Tuesday morning. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff))

Workers repairing a utility pole damaged by the crash. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff))

Cars in a nearby parking lot damaged by the truck. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff))

East 70th will remain closed between Line and Fairfield until electric lines are repaired.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening and investigators are now trying to determine how the accident happened.