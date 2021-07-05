Portions of Line Avenue closed due to water main break; Boil Advisory issued

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Line Avenue in Shreveport between Slattery Boulevard and McCormick Street as crews work to repair a 12-inch water main break.

Customers may be without water or have low water pressure until the repairs are complete. Restoration is expected to take up to 10 hours. When water is restored, customers will be under a boil advisory, which will be rescinded after the water is tested and deemed safe.

In addition, road repairs are estimated to continue for two weeks and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.