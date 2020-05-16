ROAD CLOSURE: LA 540 closed in Claiborne Parish due to road washout

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana DOTD wants drivers to know that LA 540 in Claiborne Parish is closed due to a washout in the roadway caused by a collapsed cross drain pipe.

The closure is about five miles north of LA 2, and two miles south of LA 534.

According to DOTD, the road will remain closed until repairs are complete. A notification from DOTD will be issued when the roadway has been reopened and is safe for travel.

DOTD would like to remind motorists that it is illegal and unsafe to drive around a ‘road closed’ barricade at any time for any reason.

