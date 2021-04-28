ROAD CLOSURE: Parts of Shed Road to be closed on May 1 for maintenance

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A temporary road closure in Bossier City could have an effect on drivers during the weekend.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, Shed Road between Louisiana Highway 3 and Old Benton Road will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, May 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for road maintenance.

Drivers are being asked to take a different route to avoid congestion and road delays.

