ROAD CLOSURE: Shed Road in Bossier City to be closed due to new traffic sign installments

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker announced Thursday that the westbound lane of Shed Road at the UP Railroad tracks near Hamilton Road will be temporarily closed soon due to traffic control signs being put in place.

According to city officials, the road closure is set to begin on Tuesday, September 8 at 7:00 a.m. The lane will be closed near Hamilton Road for a period of seven to ten days while bore work for a new 42-inch water transmission line is completed.

