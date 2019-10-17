Road work to shutdown Hwy 344 near Lake Columbia

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (10/17/2019) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation says parts of State Highway 344 near Lake Columbia will be closed while crews replace four culverts next week.
The work, weather permitting, will happen from 8 a.m on Monday October 21st and continue through 5 p.m. on Thursday October 24th.
Local traffic will be allowed through. However, through traffic will be diverted to Hwy 371 to Hwy 82.
Below is the full press release from ARDOT:
Improvements to State Highway 344 will require temporary closure of a section of the highway near Lake Columbia, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.
Weather permitting, crews will close State Highway 344 between Columbia County Roads 52 and 142 starting at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21 and continuing through 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24. This closure will allow crews to replace four pipe culverts.
Local traffic will be allowed but through traffic will be rerouted along State Highway 371 to U.S. Highway 82 west and from there return to State Highway 344. Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.