Second round of flood damaged road repairs set to begin next week in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The next phase of road repairs from the flood damage in 2015 and 2016 is set to start next week in Bossier Parish.

The second phase is scheduled to begin on September 20 according to Assistant Bossier Parish Engineer Eric Hudson and will include 11 asphalt roads in Bossier Parish.

Although funding was initially denied the Federal Emergency Management Agency granted more than $30 million in funds after a federal appeals court ruled in favor of the parish. Those funds are designated for the repair and reconstruction of 32 roads in Bossier Parish.

Task Order 2 will include the second phase work scheduled on Shadow Ridge Dr., Red Chute Lane, J R Dr., Beau Bridge Circle, Caplis Sligo Plantation, Luke’s Landing, Wildlife Lane, Longhorn Lane, Pecan Grove Lane, Willis Way, and Reed’s Reef.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury also voted on Wednesday to award another FEMA road project bid for work on Poole Rd. in south Bossier Parish. The bid was awarded to Benton & Brown of Minden for a $3.6 million submission.