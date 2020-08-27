Shreveport road closures at 11:30 a.m. Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Police Department has issued a list of road closures due to Hurricane Laura as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It will be updated every hour:
500 McCormick Street
100 Northwestern
3700 Dillingham Avenue
700 Evangeline Place
6100 Line Avenue
1800 Laurel Street
W73rd @ Dowdell Street
4200 Chamberlain Drive
9815 Hearthside Circle
Gilbert Dr. @ Rutherford St
Arkansas St @ Darien St
1500 Earl Street
Fairfield Ave @ Kirby St
200 Pennsylvania Ave
Stephens Rd
2500 Pinehurst Boulevard
500 Southfield Road
3400 Coldwell Street
5900 Glen Cove
Pierrmont Road @ Creswell Avenue
400 Herndon Street
1300 Glen Avenue
400 Jordan Street
