Shreveport road closures at 11:30 a.m. Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – The Shreveport Police Department has issued a list of road closures due to Hurricane Laura as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It will be updated every hour:

500 McCormick Street

100 Northwestern

3700 Dillingham Avenue

700 Evangeline Place

6100 Line Avenue

1800 Laurel Street

W73rd @ Dowdell Street

4200 Chamberlain Drive

9815 Hearthside Circle

Gilbert Dr. @ Rutherford St

Arkansas St @ Darien St

1500 Earl Street

Fairfield Ave @ Kirby St

200 Pennsylvania Ave

Stephens Rd

2500 Pinehurst Boulevard

500 Southfield Road

3400 Coldwell Street

5900 Glen Cove

Pierrmont Road @ Creswell Avenue

400 Herndon Street

1300 Glen Avenue

400 Jordan Street

