SPD: 18-wheeler overturns on N. Market Street, drivers being diverted onto I-220E

Traffic Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are rerouting traffic in north Shreveport near Interstate 220 after a man was trapped inside of an overturned 18-wheeler on North Market Street Thursday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the accident happened around 9:22 p.m. Officers say when they arrived at the scene, a man was trapped inside of an overturned 18-wheeler that was smoking.

The accident has shut down both northbound lanes and traffic is being diverted onto I-220 east. There are no reports of any serious injuries.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss