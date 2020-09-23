SPD: Pedestrian fatally struck by car near Red River Bridge, I-20W lanes closed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Both lanes on Interstate 20 westbound have been shut down after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car near the Red River Bridge Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. According to the Shreveport Police Department, the lanes will be closed for about two hours.

I-20 West is closed at Traffic Street due to an accident. Congestion is approaching 2 miles in length. Motorists are advised to use I-220 West as an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 23, 2020

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

