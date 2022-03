SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Sportran bus was involved in a crash early Thursday morning in Shreveport.

According to online dispatch records the crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Youree Drive and east Dalzell Street.

Four Shreveport fire units and three Shreveport police units are currently on the scene. Only one other vehicle was involved in the crash.