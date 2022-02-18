SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Street Bridge and several downtown Shreveport streets will be closed Tuesday for the “Bright Opening” of the Bakowski Bridge of Lights celebration.

Set to take place on Feb. 22, 2022 (2/2/22), the daylong celebration will begin with a mass wedding. Members of the public will have the opportunity to adopt their own light on the bridge for the year, for $222.22, of course.

A combination of funding for the $2.4M project to interactively illuminate the bridge with 375 color-kinetic LEDs and turn it into a work of public art came from a combination of public and private funding, including $1 million from Dr. Geroge and Sandra Bakowski, who inspired the idea to relight the Texas Street Bridge.

Learn more about the Bakowski Bridge of Lights here.

The Texas Street Bridge will be closed in both directions from 9 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 22. Shreveport police say there will be no access to the bridge from Shreveport or Bossier City.

The following streets will close at 2:00 p.m.:

Milam Street

Commerce Street

Crocket Street

Lake Street

Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway

Market Street and Spring Street will remain open north and southbound, allowing for travel through downtown.