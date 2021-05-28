SW Arkansas bridge closes due to damage caused by recent flooding

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — You will need to find an alternate route if you travel on a certain bridge in southwest Arkansas.

Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin-Harrison announced Friday that Bridge #18130 on Miller County Rd. #10, east of State Hwy 71 in Fouke, has been closed due to damaged caused by recent flooding.

Everyone has been advised to avoid the area and use a detour until the bridge reopens.