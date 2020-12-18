Swan Lake Rd. Bridge construction completed, officially opened to traffic

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can now travel on the Swan Lake Rd. Bridge in Bossier Parish.

Contractors officially opened Swan Lake Rd. to through traffic just before noon Friday.

According to the Bossier Parish Police Jury, everyone will be able to drive Swan Lake Rd. south from its intersection with Airline Dr. now that construction has been completed on a new bridge over Flat River just east of Legacy Elementary.

Also open is a new alignment of a roughly one-half mile section of the roadway east of the bridge that removed a hairpin curve.

Parish Engineer Butch Ford said, “The new bridge and road alignment project will help make driving conditions safer for our motorists. We think the contractors did a very good job and they finished on schedule despite some weather challenges.”

Ford also expressed appreciation to the those who drive on Swan Lake Rd.

Ford added, “We know this was an inconvenience, but we appreciate the patience and cooperation of our people while construction was underway on this important project.”