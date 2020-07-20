Swan Lake Rd. closures may impact your commute

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Motorist traveling on I-220 and Swan Lake Rd. may need to find an alternate route.

According to Bossier Parish Police Jury, a series of detours and closures will be enforced on July 29 as contractors begin a project to widen lanes on Swan Lake at its intersection with the I-220 overpass.

Phase one of the project calls for the closure of the westbound entrance ramp from Swan Lake onto I-220 and the eastbound exit ramp off I-220 at Swan Lake. That closure is expected to last approximately 30 days.

Phase two will close the Swan Lake Rd. eastbound entrance ramp onto I-220 and the westbound exit ramp off I-220 onto Swan Lake. That, too, should close the ramps for 30 days.

Signs on the roadway will give details of alternate routes to access Swan Lake Rd. and I-220.

Another 30-day project involves widening Swan Lake Rd. along its route beneath the I-220 overpass. Intermittent lane closures, both north and southbound, will be necessary during 12-hour periods while the project contractor lays new lanes and surface. Lane closings will be staggered to accommodate traffic.

Officials said the project is scheduled to be completed in 100 days, weather permitting.

