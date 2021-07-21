Texarkana road closure may impact your commute

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — You will need to find an alternate route if you travel on a certain roadway in Texarkana.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, starting Wednesday, July 21 a section of North Park Rd. under the highway bridge will close as part of their IH-30 construction project.

This closure will be from Century Lane to 200 feet south of the bridge and will last throughout the bridge construction.

The bridge work is expected to be completed between late October or November of 2022.

TxDOT will be ensuring proper signage and detours throughout the entirety of this project.