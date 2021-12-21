Texas DPS: Hwy 80 shut down in Harrison County due to major crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A section of Highway 80 is shut down in both directions in Harrison County east of Marshall due to a major crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Texas DPS troopers are on the scene east of Loop 390, where both lanes are traffic are blocked as emergency responders investigate and work to clear the crash. Texas DPS troopers have responded to a major crash on Hwy 80, east of Loop 390 in Harrison County.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.