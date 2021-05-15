Harrison County, Texas: I-20 reopened, armed suspect in custody

UPDATE: Just minutes after we received information that Interstate-20 had been shut down at mile marker 627 in Harrison County, we received information that authorities have the suspect in custody and both lanes of I-20 have been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Both east and west lanes of Texas Interstate-20 at the 627 mile mark in Harrison County is closed, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are engaged in a manhunt for an armed suspect in a critical incident that began early Saturday morning.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s office and the Texas Department of Public Safety have been contacted, but no information is available at this time.

Motorists should detour on U.S. Highway 80.

This is a developing story and we will bring details as they become available.