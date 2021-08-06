TRAFFIC ALERT: Benton Rd. at Chinaberry shut down due to major crash

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic is being diverted in both directions on Benton Road in north Bossier at Chinaberry Drive as police work a major crash that left at least one person seriously injured Friday morning.

Bossier City police say it happened right around 10 a.m. and involved two private vehicles. One patient has been taken to the hospital due to serious injuries.

There is no word on how many vehicles are involved. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible until the investigation is complete.

Traffic is being diverted in both directions on Benton Road in north Bossier at Chinaberry Drive as police work a major crash that left at least one person seriously injured Friday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

This is a developing situation and will be updated as more information becomes available.

