TRAFFIC ALERT: Bossier Parish ramp closures may affect overnight commutes in March

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Periodic ramp closures on Interstates 20 and 220 in east Bossier Parish could have an affect on commutes over the next few weeks.

According to the Department of Transportation & Development, the ramp closures are due to the placement of bridge girders over I-20, in connection with the ongoing construction of the new I-220/I-20/Barksdale Air Force Base interchange.

Beginning Monday, the I-220 eastbound-to-I-20 eastbound ramp at the interchange in Bossier Parish will be closed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Below is the revised anticipated schedule, with all closures beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. the following morning:

Monday, March 8 – ramp closed

Wednesday, March 10 – ramp closed

Friday, March 12- ramp closed

Monday, March 15- ramp closed

Wednesday, March 17 – rolling roadblock

Friday, March 19 – rolling roadblock

Depending on weather conditions, this schedule may need to be further revised.