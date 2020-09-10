TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure on Shed Road at UP railroad crossing expanded to both lanes

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The temporary single lane closure on Shed Road at the UP railroad tracks near Hamilton Road in Bossier City has been expanded to include both lanes.

Related Content ROAD CLOSURE: Shed Road in Bossier City to be closed due to new traffic sign installments

According to the Bossier City officials, both the westbound and eastbound lanes will be temporarily closed beginning tomorrow, Friday, September 11.

Traffic control will be in place along Benton Road, Shed Road, and Hamilton Road. A detour route will be directed from Shed Road to Field Street to Montgomery Lane then onto Benton Road.

City officials say this particular section of Shed Road will be closed for a period of ten to fourteen days while bore work is completed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.