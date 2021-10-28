TRAFFIC ALERT: Cross Lake Bridge remains shut down after winds flip mobile home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cross Lake Bridge on I-220 remains closed after gusty winds flipped a mobile home in transport Thursday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. A witness driving by captured video of a completely overturned mobile home on a trailer, which appears to have also taken out a light pole. There were no injuries reported.

Traffic is being diverted onto LA 173 and congestion has reached I-49, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

I-220 West remains closed at the Cross Lake Bridge due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto LA 173. Congestion has reached I-49. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) October 28, 2021

The day started with a forecast for sustained winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour and gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour. A Lake Wind Advisory and WInd Advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

There is also no word yet on how long the bridge is expected to be shut down.