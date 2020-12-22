                                     
Traffic Alert: Drivers diverted on I-220E after car crash at Swan Lake Road exit in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Interstate 220 eastbound has been shut down in Bossier City because of a car crash near the Swan Lake Road exit, according to the Louisiana DOTD.

The wreck happened Tuesday just before 5:00 p.m. Officials say congestion is minimal and drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

