Traffic Alert: Drivers diverted on I-220E after car crash at Swan Lake Road exit in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Interstate 220 eastbound has been shut down in Bossier City because of a car crash near the Swan Lake Road exit, according to the Louisiana DOTD.

The wreck happened Tuesday just before 5:00 p.m. Officials say congestion is minimal and drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

I-220 East is closed at Swan Lake Road due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) December 22, 2020

There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.